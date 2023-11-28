Dan Houser signs Michael Unsworth and Lazlow Jones, important Rockstar defections, for Absurd Ventures, his new transmedia storytelling company.

Dan Houserone of the creators of Grand Theft Auto and founders of Rockstar Games, left the company in 2020 to found his own company, leaving his brother Sam Houser at the helm of Rockstar.

Your new company, Absurd Ventures, is attracting Rockstar veterans who also recently left the GTA house. As BeGeek has discovered, Lazlow Jones y Michael Unsworth have joined Absurd Ventures.

Lazlow Jones, who was a producer, writer and voice actor for many GTA games, also left Rockstar in April 2020, and after working as a consultant at Disney and Netflix he joined Dan Houser’s company.

More recently, Michael Unsworth, screenwriter of GTA IV, GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 1 and 2, also left Rockstar in August 2023 to sign for Absurd Ventures.

Absurd Ventures registers trademarks that can give clues about its first games or projects

The Houser brothers have always wanted GTA to stand out from other games due to its complex and adult scripts, something unusual in video games of that time.

It is not surprising, therefore, that Dan Houser has not limited himself to leaving for another video game studio, but that his new company, Absurd Ventures, will be dedicated to transmedia storytelling“create stories and characters for animation and live action, video games, books, graphic novels, podcasts…”.

GTA Forum user deadisco, via InsiderGaming, has discovered two new trademarks registered by Absurd Ventures (registered in March 2023, public now), for the names ‘AMERICAN CAPER’ y ‘A BETTER PARADISE’.

They could give us clues about their first project, we don’t even know if it will be a game, and it sounds like something you would see in a Rockstar game, satirical portraits of North American society.

We will have to wait to see what Absurd Ventures’ work leads to. The company often offers many jobs for producers, designers, artistic directors or technicians, and with names of such pedigree, we can expect it to be something big.

But as much as the GTA 6 trailer?