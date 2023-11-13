Actress Millie Bobby Brown plays a princess who will live a brutal adventure in Netflix’s Damsel.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a fairy tale like never before with Damsel, the upcoming Netflix movie that promises to give the princess and dragon genre a revolutionary twist.

On this occasion, the princess played by Millie Bobby Brown must survive a battle against a powerful dragon.

Here we leave you the trailer.

Forget the idea of ​​Prince Charming coming to the rescue, as we can see in Damsel, actress Millie Bobby Brown faces a dark destiny: being sacrificed to a fearsome dragon to settle an old debt. But here comes the twist: instead of waiting to be rescued, the princess takes the reins of her own destiny and embarks on a daring mission to save herself from the clutches of the fearsome creature.

Netflix

Joining Millie Bobby Brown, Damsel’s cast includes notable stars such as Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Nick Robinson, Ray Winstone, Brooke Carter, Mens-Sana Tamakloe, Sonya Nisa and Rui M Tomas.

The direction of Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, known for his work on 28 Weeks Later and Intruders, guarantees an epic cinematic experience. The script, masterfully crafted by Dan Mazeau, promises a captivating story full of twists.

Although the exact release date is still a mystery, Netflix has promised fans that Damsel will hit their screens sometime in 2024.

Get ready for a princess who doesn’t need to be rescued and a dragon who faces his destiny? Damsel promises to be an emotional rollercoaster full of action, suspense and the indomitable courage of a heroine who defies all expectations.

In addition, we must remember that Millie Bobby Brown will also do the fifth season of Stranger Things, another of Netflix’s greatest hits.