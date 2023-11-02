Damaged stumbling blocks

Jewish section of Vienna cemetery on fire, swastikas on walls

During the night a fire was set in the Jewish section of Vienna’s central cemetery and swastikas were drawn on the external walls. The president of the Jewish community of Vienna, Oskar Deutsch, wrote it on social media. The fire, Deutsch added, burned through the entrance hall of a ceremonial hall but caused no injuries. The fire department and police are investigating. Fire brigade spokesman Gerald Schimpf told the Austria news agency that the fire apparently broke out overnight and was largely extinguished when firefighters were alerted shortly after 8am. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer condemned “in the strongest terms” the attack on the Jewish cemetery: “anti-Semitism has no place in our society”, wrote Nehammer on X, “I hope that the culprits will be found quickly”.

They rise to 4 stumbling blocks reviled in Rome

There are four stumbling blocks in total in Trastevere, in the center of Rome. The first two – dedicated to Michele Ezio Spizzichino and Amedeo Spagnoletto – were added this morning to those dedicated to the deportees Eugenio and Giacomo Spizzichino in via Mameli. Police investigations are underway.

”What happened in the Trastevere district, where two stumbling blocks dedicated to two Roman victims of the Holocaust were damaged, is very worrying. If the act of desecration is ascertained, we are faced with a very serious and unacceptable episode. The incidents of anti-Semitism throughout Europe are reprehensible and should always be condemned, without any ifs or buts. On Saturday 4 November we will also be in the streets of Milan to reiterate the defense of humanitarian rights and our civilisation”. Thus the senator of the League Stefania Pucciarelli, group leader in the Foreign and Defense commission and president of the human rights commission at Palazzo Madama.

Rome: Boschi (IV), blackening stumbling blocks, a macabre symbolic gesture

“Blackening the stumbling blocks is the macabre symbolic gesture of those who try to erase the memory of those who experienced the Nazi-fascist horror, of the Jews who lost their lives in the extermination camps. And it is alarming that attacks are being made in the heart of Europe the symbols of memory, because it is precisely collective memory that makes us recognize the seeds of that anti-Semitism that we cannot stop fighting”. Thus the deputy of Italia Viva, Maria Elena Boschi, comments on the news of the stumbling blocks of Giacomo Spizzichino, Eugenio Spizzichino, Michele Ezio Spizzichino, Aurelio Spagnoletto, damaged during the night in Rome. “The outrages against the symbols of memory are not only disconcerting, but must make us worry about our future, for the future of Europe. We are all called to react to the attempt to erase the precious testimonies of a pain that has never subsided, to remember and to ensure that that hatred may never return”, he concludes.

