Valencia is a special eve for Gigi Dall’Igna. The General Director of Ducati Corse already knows that one of his bikes will win the MotoGP title on Sunday, but this does not mean that there is no tension ahead of the final duel between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who arrived in Spain separated by 21 points out of the 37 points up for grabs at Ricardo Tormo.

The Venetian engineer took stock of the situation in an interview granted to La Repubblica, in which he did not hide himself, explaining that clearly for the Borgo Panigale brand it would be better for the rider of the official team to prevail, but that he will guarantee a fair duel between the two contenders.

“For Ducati it is certainly better if Pecco wins: our sponsors are important, we have been linked for many seasons and there is a very strong relationship. But if I put business aside and think about the human aspect, then I am equidistant: we have two good guys under contract with us,” Dall’Igna said.

The great boss of the Rossa’s racing department then reviewed the strengths of his two aces: “Martin is decidedly explosive, instinctive. Bagnaia on the other hand is calm, logical, prepared, methodical. In the end it is always the best compromise that wins , you have to understand when is the time to be instinctive and when to be methodical. If those two studied each other, learning from each other, they would be unbeatable.”

As soon as the World Cup is over, we will immediately start thinking about 2024, because next Tuesday there will be the first test in view of next season. And all eyes will be on the Gresini Racing garage for Marc Marquez’s debut aboard the Desmosedici GP. A champion of undisputed talent, who however could also undermine the great balance found in Ducati.

“Ducati didn’t want it. It’s Gresini Racing that seized the opportunity and I understand them: having an eight-time world champion for a private team means visibility, the possibility of finding sponsors and great sporting satisfaction for those who put a lot of effort into it. passion,” said Gigi.

But then he added: “We will have to be good at managing a slightly more complicated situation. But we are used to this type of problem, because we have two riders competing for the World Championship. I’m not worried if Marc knows our secrets, they are more worried when one of our engineers is put under contract by another company”, he concluded.

