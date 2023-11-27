Massimo D’Alema and the new consultancy. The company that hired him comes out of the closet

Massimo D’Alema returns to the protagonist after the scandal of Colombia-gate and the corruption investigation, there is an important new role for him: he has been appointed consultant to Aeroitaliait is a company that is now the third operator of Village. “For me – the former prime minister declared in a recent interview – it is a satisfaction to participate in this project. This is not just a company that wants to make money, but one that understands the needs of citizens and which fights against the risk of a foreign monopoly in our skies”. D’Alema – we read in La Verità – has signed a contract which provides a monthly fixed amount of €5 thousand and the success fees that will be quantified. The agreement was confirmed by the CEO of the Gaetano group Interior, previously convicted of bankruptcy. “He introduced us to him once financial intermediation companyEuroansa, to whom we turned to find advisors, the former prime minister he has been with us for about a month“.



“We are bipartisan – continues Intrieri to La Verità – we also work very well with the center-right governor Schifanialthough he is not our advisor“. When asked whether or not he was aware of the investigation concerning him for the question of weapons in Colombia, Intrieri falls from the tree. “I didn’t know anything about this story, but when did it happen?”. At that point Intrieri tries to distance himself: “The choice is not mine but that of the president who manages the advisors. D’Alema came with us to Sardinia and no one said half a word to us. I’m disconcerted, among other things it seems quite serious to me“.

