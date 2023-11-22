Engaged in the electric revolution since 2011, Tacita has traveled from the beginning on the double challenge of technology and passion of its founder, Pierpaolo Rigo. Dakar Future is the ideal laboratory for testing the new Discanto

November 22, 2023

Torino, November 20. In truth the challenge of Pierpaolo Rigo It’s not these days. In fact it coincides with the birth of Tacita and her objectives, and with the history of the Italian Factory. Today, however, the double challenge, technological and passionate of its founder, brings an important step in evolution to the start of the Dakar. Two examples of the brand new one I am learninghere’s the news, they will be deployed on the starting line of the 46th Dakar. There are no cheats, there are no implications. Rigo is like this, his creation, understood as a factory and as a racing motorbike, fits into the general context of environmental responsibility since its birth, and into that of the Dakar only now that the Rally has opened its own path, still experimental, on which let the innovation run that will lead to the announced thing Dakar 2030 100% sustainablethat is, based on the exclusive use of alternative energies.

That is how Tacita Formula Corsa adheres to Dakar 2024with two motorcycles and its own sports-technical team made up mainly of factory professionals. The Discanto is a completely new motorcycle, one could say that it is the prototype that paves the way for the new “commercial” Tacita to come. In fact, the dimensions and geometries, the frame and the innovative balancing of the battery packs are completely new. The Discanto, prototype-projection of the flagship motorbike of the 2025 Tacita catalogue, is a large motorbike, weighs 180 kg and can reach a deliberately limited maximum speed of 150 km/h.

Like all Tacitasthe Discanto da Corsa can also count on the series of exclusive solutions and technologies, which are prerogatives of the Turin factory, such as the Battery Swapa few minutes to replace the exhausted battery with a charged one, therefore also during the refueling of the Rally, or the 5-speed mechanical gearbox or, again, the liquid cooling of motor and controller. Together with these, two fundamental principles of attention come together in Tacita’s Dakar “test”. The first attention is to the management supply chain, and this is where it comes into play T-Stationmobile and autonomous production (photovoltaic, wind and hydrogen) and energy storage solution, attributable to a tender space 100% No Noise/No CO2. The second is the attention to the “global” supply chain, with a constant tension towards concentrazione massima del Made (and engineering, and development) in Italy.

Here, after being at the center of the first “Dakarian” presentation of an electric motorbike, during the 2020 edition of the Dakar, Tacita finds in the laboratory Dakar Future Mission1000Mission 1000 (an area of ​​competition and experimentation of solutions Electric, Hydrogen and Hybrid) the correct and ideal setting to debut one’s evolutionary solutions in the field, in view of what appears to be a more reliable and no longer unrealistic projection: the comparison on equal terms on the big Rally-Raid scene.

© ASO Images – Red Bull Content Pool, Tacita