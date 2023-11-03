Joan “Bang Bang” Barreda arrives at Team Hero Motorsport Rally, a competitive offshoot of the Indian manufacturer Hero MotoCorp. The agreement arrives on the eve of the Dakar 2024 and brings together, after over 10 years, the Rider and the Manager who launched it

November 3, 2023

New Delhi, November 3, 2023. It is perhaps the most important news on the “market” Dakar 2024. A real bomb, indeed”Bang Bang”. This, in fact, is the trademark nickname of Joan Barreda BortTorreblanca, Spain, 11 August 1983, the Iberian champion who reaches the Team Hero Motorsport Rally“Reparto Corse” of the Indian manufacturer Hero MotoCorp.

Joan Barreda has 13 holdings consecutive Dakar races since 2011. The balance is 7 finishes, 2 fifth places and, with 30 specials wonil record for an active Pilot. Very good budget, but not sufficient. What is missing is that victory which is the detonator of the agreement stipulated with Hero Motorsport. Outside the Dakar, Barreda is the “missile” who won the interstellar Baja Aragon 5 times ei Rally Merzouga, China Grand, Andalucia, Qatar e Pharaons.

Authentic champion of speed, Joan Barreda is the “Dakarian” hero of times gone by, capable of great feats and dramatic accidents. He is the Pilot who does not give up the attack and who expresses it the happiness of riding the motorbike in a context that is both special and uncompromising. It’s right there great generosity of the Pilot, inspired by an infinite passion, which has sometimes ended up imposing the irrational nature of emotion on the reasonableness of saving oneself in the prospect of a result. Very good at navigating in the head, Barreda is the driver capable of recovering or inflicting half hours on his opponents, in today’s context which sees sprint finishes and gaps of seconds and tenths. It is the character of the thoroughbred, sometimes indomitable, always compelling. This is why Barreda is one of the most loved and recognizable drivers on the Dakar planet.

Barreda and Hero is also the circle of life, at the moment in which, as if by magic, we return to a starting point. In 1012, in fact, it is the Team Speedbrain which launches Joan Barreda into the orbit of Rally-Raids, and the then Manager Wolfgang Fischer he is today the sporting and technical guide of the Hero Motorsport Rally Team. The meeting between the Manager and the Pilot is also a sign of other times, of values ​​such as respect and friendship that fly high and inviolable over the events of life. In its seventh year of activity, “Waffi” Fischer the evolution of the Team is preparing to line up at the start of the Dakar 2024, thanks to the new one Moto Hero 450 Rally and a training, in addition to Barreda also Ross Branch, Sebastian Buhler e Joaquim “J-Rod” Rodriguesnow considered reference and irreplaceable on the horizon of the Dakar.

Visiting EICMA 2024and in action at the start of the Dakar, 5 January 2024.

© Immagini Hero Motorsport Rally Team