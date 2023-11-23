Daisy Ridley’s New Star Wars-Related Project Could Show Rey Founding a New Jedi Order

The actress who gave life to Rey Skywalker in the latest Star Wars trilogy, Daisy Ridleyis excited about her return to the popular saga and says they are building a great story for their next film.

What can we expect from Daisy Ridley’s new film?

In the Star Wars Celebration This year, Ridley appeared by surprise to reveal that she will be the protagonist of one of the next films in the galactic franchise. Now, the actress has commented that the plot of the project focused on Rey is surprising.

During an interview with Collider, Ridley spoke about the upcoming movie Star Wars which takes place after what happened in the sequel trilogy.

“I’m so excited. The story is really great. I’m waiting to read a script because obviously I don’t have any more updates. “It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.”

Ridley also thinks that the Rey movie could be the first to be released in theaters before the film set in the timeline of The Mandalorian and the project of James Mangold. Furthermore, the actress confirmed that she only knows the story of a single film, so this film would not be the beginning of a new trilogy.

“I know the plot of a movie. That’s not to say that’s all it is, but that’s what I was told. And I think it will be the next post-strike movie, how quickly everything will start again. But yes, so far I know the story of a movie and I think people will be very excited.”

At this time, there aren’t many details about the film beyond that it will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and is expected to show Rey creating a New Jedi Order.