Actress Daisy Ridley is very excited to reprise her role as Rey Skywalker in the new Star Wars film.

A few months ago they revealed that actress Daisy Ridley will star in a new Star Wars film, where she will once again play Rey Skywalker. For now, we have few details about the project but it has been confirmed that it will be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy with a script by Steven Knight.

Now, in a recent interview, Daisy Ridley talks about the new Star Wars movie: “I was shitting myself before going on stage, because no one knew I was going to do that. No one knew I was going to Celebration, just Kathy (Kathleen Kennedy) and a couple of people. She was very nervous. My God. It was such a wonderful reception. I’m so excited. The story is really great. I’m waiting to read a script because obviously I don’t have any other updates. “It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.”

What do we know about this project?

For now, the new Star Wars movie will be titled New Jedi Order, although it has also been rumored that it could be called A New Beginning. The plot will be set about 15 years after Episodes VII, VIII and IX. The protagonist will be Rey Skywlaker (Daisy Ridley) who is trying to create or has already created a new Jedi Order that maintains peace in the galaxy. But, a new threat will likely put everyone in danger. For now, it has not been revealed if some of the other characters who have met Rey such as Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) will return.

The release date is scheduled for December 17, 2027.

Meanwhile, we will be able to see actress Daisy Ridley in several interesting projects such as Young Woman and the Sea, Magpie, Cleaner, Women in the Castle and We Bury the Dead.

Source: Collider.