Daisy Ridley shares her first impressions of the new Star Wars movie starring Rey where, although she states that “it’s not what I expected,” she admits to being “excited” about the project.

The future of Star Wars looks promising since it was announced that Dave Filoni is now the creative director of the galactic franchise who will be in charge of supervising all projects from scratch, including the next movie focused on Rey who is going to bring back Daisy Ridley.

The confirmation of the project took place at Star Wars Celebration 2023, where the actress made a surprise appearance during the Lucasfilm panel and revealed, among other productions, the film known as the New Project Jedi Order that will take place after the events of the end of the Skywalker Saga.

Although hardly any details are known about the film, Daisy Ridley has given a small preview by sharing his impressions on the next Star Wars project.

What can we expect from the Star Wars feature film focused on Rey

During an interview with Collider in which he is promoting his new film The Marsh King’s Daughter, Daisy Ridley has spoken about her next foray into Star Wars and admits that its plot was not what she expected (in a good way), although she admits that she is excited about the project.

“I’m really excited. The story is really great. I’m waiting to read a script because obviously I don’t have any more updates. It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.“, acknowledges the actress to the media.

At the moment, the little that is known about the plot of the new film is that Rey is going to try to create a new Jedi Order and thus resume the mission in which Luke Skywalker failed when he formed his Jedi academy.

The new Star Wars movie starring Rey will soon be released in theaters. Are you looking forward to Daisy Ridley wielding the lightsaber again in a new installment of the galactic franchise?

