Daisy Ridley

The new film Daisy Ridley has been released and has had a very low gross. Luckily Star Wars will return in the coming years.

Daisy Ridley played Rey in the new Star Wars trilogy that grossed $4.474 million in total. But outside of the franchise, the actress is not getting good numbers at the box office, the clearest example being her new film titled The Marsh King’s Daughter, which in its first weekend has only earned only $850,000.

Daisy Ridley en The Marsh King’s Daughter

Now, Daisy Ridley has several projects ahead of her to undo this streak and will also return to Star Wars, in a film where Rey will form a new Jedi Order. So it will surely be a box office success again.

Collection of the latest films in which the actress has participated.

Chaos Walking (2021) – 26 MThe Bubble (2022) – NetflixThe Inventor (2023) – $306,000The Marsh King’s Daughter (2023) – Still in theaters

Luckily Daisy Ridley is young and has a long career and a lot of talent to be able to find that project outside of Star Wars that will break it at the box office. Although, his next films may not attract much attention. Since we will see her in Sometimes I Think About Dying, Young Woman and the Sea, Magpie, Cleaner, Women in the Castle and We Bury the Dead. Then in 2027 she will return to Star Wars.

Although after his participation in the Star Wars trilogy he has not had the expected success, it must be recognized that during 2015 to 2019, he did participate in some successful projects such as Murder on the Orient Express (2017), which raised $352 million. and he lent his voice to a character in Peter Rabbit (2018) that earned $351 million.

Which of all Daisy Ridley’s films, not counting Star Wars, is your favorite? Leave us your comments.

You can see all the installments in which Rey appears on the Disney Plus streaming platform.