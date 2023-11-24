There is no longer any need to wait until Black Friday. The days before the last Friday of November are also full of apparently interesting deals and discounts. Car brand Dacia is not going along with this and is launching an offensive against Black Friday. For example, you cannot order Dacias online in Great Britain today.

Dacia also wants to stop the marketing tsunami with a radio commercial. In the advertisement you hear a ‘relaxing sound’. The aim of the radio advertising is to ‘distract consumers from the Black Friday noise’. Dacia also commissioned a survey about the shopping day(s) among the British population.

Black Friday is a marketing gimmick, but we use it anyway

The research shows that 46 percent of British people do not buy anything extra on Black Friday. More than half of respondents think they have a good gut feeling when it comes to ‘questionable deals’. 70 percent also say that Black Friday is a marketing gimmick. On the other hand: 56 percent of the people who participated in the survey used the day to do Christmas shopping.

Dacia UK brand director explains why Dacia hates Black Friday so much: ‘This is a way to show that we keep our word. Black Friday can easily lead to customers spending too much on products they don’t need – that doesn’t suit Dacia.” No, spending too much is not the first thing we think of at Dacia.