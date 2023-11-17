If no action is taken, the costs of an EV will skyrocket, but not if it suits D66, GroenLinks-PvdA, New Social Contract or the VVD.

With the elections just around the corner, political debates are flying around your ears so you can make a well-considered choice. If you find the mobility aspect particularly interesting, BNR had the debate for you. Because our @Wouter was present. Oh yes, and a big debate was held with mobility and cars in the leading role.

BNR Car Debate

Present were the parties D66, GroenLinks-PvdA, New Social Contract and VVD. You can listen to the entire show on the BNR website, but for now we will pick out one case. Namely the “plug fine”.

Plug fine

Simply explained: from 2025 and 2026, the MRB of an EV will be at the same level as that of a petrol car. Since it is based, among other things, on weight, you have a problem with an average, much heavier EV. Han ten Broeke, chairman of BOVAG, gives as an example: for a Golf TSI you would pay an average of 156 euros MRB per quarter, for the EV equivalent ID.3 then 278 euros. On average, you would pay 60 percent more MRB for an EV than a comparable petrol car. Ten Broeke calls this ‘madness’, because it makes an EV a lot less interesting.

Unanimously

The four parties fully agree that this “plug fine” makes no sense. All four have unanimously expressed their support for a policy to curb this disadvantage to EVs. Outgoing State Secretary and candidate MP of the VVD, Aukje de Vries, said at the debate: “We also want to keep the electric car affordable. I would like to agree with the parties present to come up with a weight correction in the MRB in any case.” GL-PvdA and D66 had already spoken out against this and Tjebbe van Oostenbruggen, who debated on behalf of NSC, also agrees. “We cannot encourage the purchase of new petrol cars. We aim for fair and affordable. We have to do that smartly.” Everyone was so unanimous that Wouter and Meindert have already called it the ‘Bunnik Agreement’.

Solution

It is clear that a solution must be found for the plug fine, but what that solution will be has yet to be discussed. It should be as easy as activating a different formula or calculation of the MRB for EVs. But hey, if you all work together on a solution, something will happen automatically. However?

