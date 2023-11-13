Jupiter’s meteorology is what gives the planet its particular appearance, with a colorful and chaotic surface marked by countless whirlwinds and an immense storm that has been active since at least the 19th century. Now, thanks to Juno data, we are getting to know this meteorology better.

Cylindrical winds. Data from Juno has allowed astronomers to detect a curious atmospheric pattern on the largest planet in the solar system. These are winds that penetrate into the interior of the planet in a cylindrical shape.

Four times more precise. The high precision of the data provided by the Juno probe has allowed a team of astronomers to map the planet’s deep winds with unprecedented precision: with four times greater resolution than with previous models.

Interestingly, the team has achieved its results by applying a model designed for planets very different from Jupiter, a model designed to simulate the gravitational variations and orography of rocky planets. Planets like Earth and the rest of the inner planets of the solar system.

“We have applied a limiting technique developed for data sets on terrestrial planets to process the Juno data,” Ryan Park of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) explained in a press release. “This is the first time this type of technique has been used on an outer planet.”

Validating results from two decades ago. Thanks to this, the team has managed to understand some of the characteristics of the Jovian winds. The results obtained show that the east-west “zonal flows” propagate from the white and red areas of the cloud layer towards the interior of the planet, explain those responsible for the study.

This result agrees with those obtained by previous models, which were less precise than the latter. However, this model has observed a curious phenomenon, which is that these zonal flows move inwards “cylindrically” and oriented following the direction of rotation of the planet itself.





The Juno probe. The NASA Juno probe has been exploring the planet and its moons since 2016. The mission, successor to others that previously visited the giant planet, such as Voyager and Galileo, is allowing experts to compile new, much more precise and abundant information.

However, our ability to look inside this gas giant is still due to the density of this gas. That is why to scratch beneath the planet’s surface we depend on the probe’s radio instruments. Thanks to them, it has been possible to explore what lies beneath these outer layers of the planetary atmosphere.

Throughout the 55 orbits that the probe has given the planet, Juno has managed to study even small changes in the speed of the Jovian winds, detecting, those responsible for the mission explain, changes in speed of up to 0.01 millimeters per second. The details of the study have been published in an article in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Next destination: the moons. The Juno probe is now in the “extension” of its activity, its extended mission. This means that the spacecraft has fulfilled its main objectives but continues to compile information, not only about Jupiter but also about its moons.

The interest of the scientific community in Jupiter’s satellites (and those of other outer planets such as Saturn and Uranus) lies in the fact that they are, today, our main assets in the search for life outside our planet and within the Solar system.

The future of Jupiter exploration lies in missions such as JUICE from the European Space Agency and Europa Clipper from NASA. Both missions will have their sensors placed on the satellites of the Jovian system but will probably also bring back valuable information about the planet, its magnetic field and the composition of the bodies that make up this system.

