Marvel shows what Cyclops’ brutal ultimate weapon looks like in the future of the Marvel Universe.

Cyclops is the leader of the X-Men

Cyclops y Cable of the X-Men They are two of the most powerful mutants that we can find in Marvel. They are also two of the best known. Scott Summers’ Signature Heat Blast Powers They are a destructive force that can perfectly rival his son Cable’s arsenal of weapons. Now, when combined with the other time traveling hero Marvel, Bishop, Cable reveals his father’s ultimate weapon gift that makes Cyclops’ abilities look like complete child’s play.

A new type of weapon used in Cable and Bishop’s mission to eliminate the Vault Children before they can cause even more damage with their psychic virus has been shown in the most recent pages of Marvel. The introduction of this weapon of mass destruction couldn’t have come at a better time for these iconic mutant heroes. Taking it upon himself to take the fight to the Children and preemptively attack his floating city, it is here that Cable reveals the weapon that makes Cyclops’ powers look pathetic: a colossal cannon that is capable of shooting black holes at its target.

Although the weapon is presented by Cableis actually fired by Bishop, as they implement their plans to take the Children of the Vault. Aiming at his city in the sky, the singularities fired from the cannon take mere seconds to reach the Children, Bishop admits to being delighted as he smiles after a well-placed shot puts the city into defense mode. Responding to Bishop’s comment, Cable confirms that it was a gift from his father Cyclops.

Furthermore, the fact that Scott Summers decided to give your son this unique weapon not only gives Cable an advantage in case he ever needs to eliminate his beloved father, but it can be assumed that if Cyclops ever turned truly evil at some point, I wouldn’t have a chance against a mini black hole heading directly towards him.

Although it is true that fans have not seen Cyclops Using this particular weapon, watching Bishop and Cable use it in an attempt to take out an entire floating city full of enemies is certainly the best possible way to see how it works. Cyclops y Cable have more than a few types of offensive techniques lists and waiting to be used on the battlefield, and this cannon is just a good example of what they have prepared in the near future.

The comic Children of the Vault #3 It is now available.

