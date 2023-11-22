However, the Zongshen unit uses a crankshaft which, compared to the Honda inline four, increases the stroke and the displacement, which in fact increases to 674 cubic meters with a bore of 67 mm. The power is not declared, but around 100 HP are conceivable.

What is striking about the Cyclone RC 680 is the precious single-sided swingarm, in addition to the aggressive exhaust tips placed close to the wheel. Looking at the frame it appears to be made of aluminium, and combined with this we find a central monoshock at the rear and an upside down fork with Brembo radial monobloc calipers at the front.

It’s difficult to say when and if it will arrive here, currently the bike will only be available for the eastern market.