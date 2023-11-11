Cyclist Marijn de Vries gets a stomach ache from Jos and Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen recently experienced another unprecedented milestone in his life. The Dutchman became the first fellow countryman to appear alone on the cover of Time Magazine since 1966. The previous Dutchman to receive this honor was Maarten Schmidt, who doesn’t know him. Schmidt published a famous paper on the rotation curve of the galaxy in 1965 and was the first man on Earth to measure the distance of a quasar. Max is therefore an adequate successor because he drives faster than a comet.

Anyway, the accompanying article also discusses Max’s youth and the relationship he had with us Jos. As is known, this was not always a safe space with rubber paving stones. Jos once gave Max a slap and famously dropped him off at an Italian gas station after Max went crazy with his kart in the first corner. Of course Jos came back to pick up the little one. But of course, that’s not the case anymore these days. At least… not if it is widely reported everywhere and people can therefore say something about it.

Because yes, columns also need to be filled. Just like car websites. And so today Marijn de Vries writes in the NRC that the whole article gives her a stomach ache. Marijn especially does not like the passages that say that ‘Jos had a plan and Max had to follow’. Just like the passages about the above incidents:

I read and reread these passages, and I don’t know which makes my stomach ache more: what is said, or what is not said. Of the thought of Max not being allowed to run around and play, or of Max being left at the gas pump. From a father who refuses to talk to you for a week when you’re still a teenager. Marijn de Vries himself is undoubtedly never snarky towards posterity

It will all be worst for Max and Jos. Our hero lives the dream and that gives him the freedom to say what he thinks and more importantly, think what he says. A rare pleasure in this day and age where it rarely goes without consequences. Do you also think Jos is a short surname, or is it a great peer? Let us know in the comments!

This article Cyclist makes a woke pee on Max and Jos Verstappen first appeared on Ruetir.