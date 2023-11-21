Cyberpunk 2077 generated a lot of expectations upon its announcement, but turned out to be a disappointment upon its original debut due to multiple performance problems and some questionable design decisions. Because of this, many players let it pass. If you are one of them, you should know that now is a good time to give it a try.

Months ago, a rumor emerged suggesting that the role-playing video game would have a complete version that would include all the additional content and other extras. Now, CD Projekt RED He put an end to speculation and confirmed a relaunch of his most controversial work.

The Polish studio turned to its official channels to confirm the existence of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which, as its name suggests, is shaping up to be the full version of the RPG. In parallel with the announcement, the first details regarding the content, the release date and more were confirmed.

When will Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition debut and how much will it cost?

This full version of the sci-fi RPG will be available, in both physical and digital formats, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 y PC. It looks like the computer version will include a download code in the physical version.

Because the package includes Phantom Liberty, the Ultimate Edition It will be conspicuous by its absence on old generation consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will arrive on December 5th both in physical and digital format. Both versions will include the first and only expansion, all the improvements that came in the update 2.0 and additional content that debuted in recent months. Of course, there is some controversial news.

What happens is that physical copies for PlayStation 5 will have a code to redeem the expansion, which means that this content, which expands the story and adds a new area on the map, not included on the disc. The Xbox version is free of that problem.

At this time, it is unknown exactly what price Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will have when it hits stores early next month.

The Ultimate Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 already has a release date

But tell us, will you finally dare to give this CD Projekt RED RPG a try? Let us read you in the comments.

