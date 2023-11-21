A CD Projekt developer confirms one of the most controversial aspects of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, which will arrive in early December.

After several weeks of rumors, CD Projekt has confirmed what was an open secret. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will close the cycle of the futuristic RPG with its arrival in physical and digital stores, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

If you don’t have Cyberpunk 2077, without a doubt this edition is your best option to enjoy one of the best role-playing games in history. Besides, will have a physical edition.

Even those who do not have the Phantom Liberty expansion, or who left the game aside after its rocky launch, will be able to get the Ultimate Edition starting December 5th.

Of course, not everything was going to be good news. Following the official announcement, players have asked CD Projekt a few things, especially about the physical edition.

And it has been confirmed the first negative aspect of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, especially for those who do not have an Xbox and are lovers of the physical format.

Phantom Liberty does not come on the disc… on PS5 and PC

Marcin Momot, CD Projekt’s global community director, has confirmed an aspect that fans of the game did not like at all. Cyberpunk 2077. Only Xbox users are happy with the decision regarding their platform.

It turns out that the physical editions of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 5 and PC They do NOT include the Phantom Liberty expansion on the disc.

Unlike the physical version of Xbox Series X|S, which includes the expansion along with the base game on the disc. This has been confirmed by Momot as answer to a fan’s tweet.

”Just to clarify, Phantom Liberty is on the Xbox disc. On PS5 it has a code included and on PC it can also be downloaded.

That is, PS5 and PC users will have to download Phantom Liberty using a code included in the physical edition. On the other hand, on Xbox it is included on the disc along with Cyberpunk 2077.

It is not confirmed, but surely Sony has decided that way in previous negotiations with CD Projekt. In the case of PC, it is not common for games to be released physically, so it is not something that is particularly bothersome.

In the absence of more details, the physical version of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for Xbox Series

In addition to the game and its expansion, Ultimate Edition includes everything Post-launch content, updates, technical improvements and patches for Cyberpunk 2077 to date.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is the definitive version of CD Projekt’s RPG, which will arrive in physical and digital stores on December 5. Already can be reserved on portals such as Xtralife, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.