CD Projekt RED announced today the release of Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Editionset for next December 5, 2023 on next gen – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PC. The Polish team, thanks to the Phantom Liberty expansion thematically close to Escape from New York, will make available both physical and digital copies of the new version of the title set in Night City.

“This new version is the perfect way to experience the full story of this dark future. It also contains the free 2.0 update, which changes many of the game’s systems, introducing dynamic skill trees, some truly adrenaline-pumping vehicle combat, and improved enemy and police AI, as well as adding new weapons, vehicles, and outfits. The launch is supported by a new series of digital gadgets available as part of the “My Rewards” program for all registered users“, said the development team.

