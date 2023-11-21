The most complete edition of Cyberpunk 2077 launches in just two weeks.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition releases in two weeks

Join the conversation

CD Projekt RED has announced the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, the most complete edition of the game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series City. The title will arrive in both physical and digital formats on December 5, with all the updates available so far.

The ultimate edition of Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive three years after the game’s original release, leaving behind its resounding premiere, which ended up allowing refunds to players dissatisfied with their experience, regardless of the number of hours they had invested in their adventure. However, the title has changed a lot since then, especially with the arrival of update 2.0.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was released on September 26 only on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, leaving behind PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as it is more demanding content for the platforms, even increasing its computer requirements. The expansion featured a new story, region, characters and conflictswhile a free update redesigned the cybernetic augmentation system and added a new police system along with many more new features.

Cyberpunk 277: Ultimate Edition content

Cyberpunk 277: Ultimate Edition will be released in digital and physical format, being the first time it arrives in this latest format on PS5 and Xbox Series. The title will have the following content:

Disco con Cyberpunk 2077an open-world action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor and body modificationDownload Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libertythe game’s only expansion, on PS5 and PC, while the Xbox edition does include it on the disc.

Now that the game is considered complete, although it continues to receive support, CD Projekt RED is working on the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077.

Join the conversation