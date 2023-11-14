Cyberpunk 2077 it’s the perfect example of a game that started off on the wrong foot but was able to recover… on the run! After a release that disappointed the public’s expectations, the new updates and the DLC Phantom Liberty they made it a game truly worthy of receiving major TGA nominations.
The development team is certainly proud of the progress made with the project, but, according to the director’s recent statements, CD Projeck is even more proud of the undisputed support from the publicwhich stimulated the team despite the initial failure.
Paweł SaskoMission Director of the game, made important statements to this effect during an interview with the YouTube channel TheNeonArcade:
“Look at the reception of Cyberpunk right now, how it’s changed. Look at the reviews, look at the videos and the speeches that are made about the game. The fact that you guys are coming back to the game and playing it again and having fun fills me with gratitude towards you. After Cyberpunk came out, it was hard, heartbreaking, but we kept moving forward.”
“In a way, if you fail, the only thing that matters is how you are remembered later. Will you get up and move on? We kept going and got it done, and I’m honestly very proud of this team and this community.”
