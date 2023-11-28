Video game adaptations are experiencing one of their best years in recent history, so it is to be expected that more companies will want to try their luck in that market. CD Projekt RED He already had success on television thanks to the Cyberpunk 2077 anime, and now he is preparing a new project with real actors. Of course, its launch seems distant.

At the beginning of October, CDPR announced that a live-action adaptation of Cyberpunk 2077 is underway. It is known that it will tell an original story different from that of the video game, but it is unknown if it will be a film or a television series.

According to the Polish studio, this project is in its early stages of development. Should fans expect a release for 2024? Unfortunately, it’s best to temper your expectations to avoid disappointment.

Related video: Cyberpunk 2077 repaired its reputation… thanks to an anime?

Cyberpunk 2077 live-action project will arrive in 2025

During the last call with investors, CD Projekt RED revealed data that sheds light on its financial performance for the third quarter of 2023. There, it revealed the number of copies that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty sold in its first months on the market and more information about the rest of its business. At one point, the topic of the live-action adaptation came up and discouraging news was shared.

Michał Nowakowski, commercial director of the studio, recalled that the Ultimate Edition of the open-world RPG will soon be launched, and stated that they will nourish the intellectual property with projects outside the world of gaming. Although he refrained from revealing a release window, he confirmed that the adaptation’s premiere will not come in 2024 and it is expected to debut, at least, in 2025.

Cyberpunk 2077 had the participation of big Hollywood stars

“We don’t really discuss details here, but one of the obvious things that we have announced, and which will not happen next year but will be developed or advanced next year, is the project with Anonymous Content,” noted Michał Nowakowski.

For people who don’t know, Anonymous Content is an independent production house recognized for high-profile series such as True Detective and Mr. Robot. According to early reports, CDPR will be working closely on this project.

Cyberpunk 2077 already had a successful adaptation

Although it will be interesting to discover what the focus of this new production will be, we must remember that it will not be the first time we visit Night City outside of the CD Projekt RED video game.

In 2022, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the successful anime of Netflix y Studio Trigger, became a critical and audience success. In fact, it was largely responsible for the resurgence of the open-world video game.

Will the live-action adaptation be on par with Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

But tell us, do you expect this adaptation? Would you like it to be a movie or a series? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Cyberpunk 2077.

Related video: Video games that deserve a second chance

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente