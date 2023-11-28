Cyberpunk 2077’s only expansion has a 20% pull ratio.

CD Projekt Group has published the results of the third fiscal quarter of 2023, where it has highlighted knowing that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has sold 4.3 million copies. In this way, the expansion published on September 26 only on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC reaches this figure after selling three million copies in its first week on sale.

The company explains that the DLC has a 20% attraction, a ratio that arises from comparing the number of sales of the base game with the number of downloads of the additional content. In this way, it is worth noting that Cyberpunk 2077 sold 25 million copies as of October 5a figure that may increase after the announcement of its Ultimate Edition.

CD Projekt RED spent around $41 million on the game’s post-launch content, which includes the important free update that redesigned the cybernetic augmentation system and added a new police system along with many more new features. However, Phantom Liberty’s sales figures now demonstrate the good performance of the title.

The future of Cyberpunk

Now that CD Projekt RED has stopped developing new content for Cyberpunk 2077, beyond supporting it, the studio has begun to focus on the game’s sequel, known for now as Project Orioncode name of the game, which for now has announced that will move in Unreal Engine 5 and it will require “a lot of work to do”, and it may be possible to introduce the camera in third person.

Beyond a new Cyberpunk 2077 game, the Polish studio is working on the remake of The Witcher franchise, as well as the beginning of a new trilogy and other spin-offs. In addition, it was also reported that they are developing a new IP, in this case the studio’s own and not external.

