CD Projekt Red

The live action adaptation of Cyberpunk 2077 is a real mystery. When will we see it? This is all we currently know.

Many people are wondering when Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in live action. CD Projekt Red announced a live-action project based on the famous science fiction video game. A project that will be developed by Anonymous Content. Although it has not been revealed whether it will be a series or a movie, business director Michal Nowakowski mentioned that they are expanding the franchise beyond the game. Of course, this is something that has already been noted with the animated series Edgerunners on Netflix.

In his statements about the future of the franchise, Michal Nowakowski hinted that the project with Anonymous Content will not be the only thing and that there will be more news for 2024. That rules out a second expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 after the resounding success of Phantom Liberty. A DLC that has marked a before and after for video game lovers. This suggests that the live-action project may not premiere before 2025. However, there will be other franchise content in 2024 for fans.

A rebirth of the franchise after a bad start

CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077’s initial release in 2020 was marked by technical problems and poor performance on consoles. That’s what led to its temporary removal from the PlayStation Store digital store. However, CD Projekt Red has worked to improve the game with multiple patches and the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion. The success of the animated series Edgerunners on Netflix during 2022 also revitalized interest in the game and its technological fiction universe.

With the Cyberpunk 2077 franchise At its peak, CD Projekt Red plans to build on the momentum in 2024. Although the live-action project could be delayed, the expansion and other additional content expected that year promise to keep fans interested in the universe. Hopefully the Anonymous Content project lives up to the expectations revealed.

Fuente: Comic Book

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.