Cyberpunk 2077 presents one of the most striking redemption stories in recent years. After its troubled release in 2020, it received a lot of criticism and tarnished the legacy of CD Projekt RED. Fortunately, she managed to straighten the path and is now in a great position. That is why he surpassed his own record at The Game Awards 2023.

This week, Geoff Keighley announced the list of all the nominees who will be part of the next edition of the awards ceremony. It is striking that CD Projekt RED’s futuristic RPG is a candidate in some categories.

Cyberpunk 2077 resurfaces and its presence at The Game Awards 2023 proves it

Despite all the controversy around it, the role-playing video game managed to sneak into The Game Awards 2021; However, on that occasion only got 2 nominations: Best RPG and Best Soundtrack and Music. It’s worth remembering that it lost to Tales of Arise and NieR Replicant see 1.22474487139, respectively.

Now, a couple of years later, the CDPR project rose from the ashes and managed to double that figure thanks, in large part, to its first and last expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty obtuvo 4 nominations at The Game Awards 2023: Best Narrative, Best Acting, Best Game as a Service and Best Community Support. Without a doubt, an achievement that demonstrates the effort that the developers put into their mission to rescue the title after the premiere in 2020.

How many awards will Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty win at TGA 2023?

This situation is not surprising. The role-playing video game saw a significant boost in popularity following the release of update 2.0, which paved the way for the Phantom Liberty expansion. In fact, the downloadable content got a better rating than the original game.

CD Projekt RED has multiple projects in the pipeline. After the end of development of Cyberpunk 2077, a sequel is already in the plans. Meanwhile, much of the efforts are directed towards the new installment of The Witcher.

But tell us, do you think the game deserved these nominations? Let us read you in the comments.

You will find more information about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty if you click on this link.

