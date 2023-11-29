Cyberpunk 2077 had a very complicated start, as it arrived in stores in 2020 surrounded by controversy due to the technical problems and other inconveniences. His resurgence story is worthy of analysis, as he managed to recapture the attention of the players. Now, his first and last expansion, Phantom Liberty, was a success and boosted the Polish studio’s business.

During its latest earnings report covering the third quarter of the year, CD Projekt RED revealed data on its business performance during that period. There, he confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty passed an important sales milestone, allowing it make history.

Piotr Nielubowiczfinancial director of the developer studio, confirmed that the first expansion of the role-playing video game has already exceeded 4.3 million units sold since its launch in September. That means 1 in 5 people who own a copy of the base game for next-gen consoles or PC also purchased the DLC.

The success of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty paid off. According to the latest earnings report, CD Projekt RED reached $112.6 billion in revenue, which represents an increase of 80% compared to the same period last year. On the other hand, the net profit was $51.6 billionan increase of 105%.

Piotr Nielubowicz, who is also a member of the board of directors, confirmed that “this has been the best third quarter in history from the CD Projekt RED group.” This was made possible, to a large extent, at the launch of the expansion of the role-playing title.

Cyberpunk 2077 managed to recover from the initial controversy

The future of Cyberpunk 2077

With the release of the expansion, the 2020 video game will no longer receive support, that is, it will no longer have any more downloadable content or substantial updates. In the financial report, it was confirmed that the studio’s priority is now on the new installment of The Witcher.

That being said, the sci-fi franchise will live on. CD Projekt RED revealed that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, Project Orion, is on the way. Of course, the launch still seems very distant. On the other hand, a live-action project could arrive in 2025.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Did you like the expansion? Let us read you in the comments.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is available for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Click here to read more news related to it.

