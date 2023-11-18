For the realization of Cyberpunk 2077 and its new expansion Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt RED used the help of famous actors from Hollywood for the creation and characterization of its most important characters in the game, such as Keanu Reeves for the charismatic Johnny Silverhand and Idris Elba for ex-FIA agent, Solomon Reed.

In this regard, in an interview granted to GamingBolt, Magda Zychsenior writer of the Polish studio, stated that CD Projekt RED will continue to adopt the same approach for the sequel Cyberpunk 2077 and for subsequent games.

Any talented actor who helps us tell our stories the way we imagined them and at the same time is able to help us reach a new audience among their fans is a great opportunity for us; and we definitely want to continue doing so as long as it makes sense for the story we want to tell. What we always pay the most attention to is ensuring that an actor is able to convey the personality of his character, that he is convincing in the role, so that the world of our games is as believable as possible.

From the statement made by Magda Zych, it is possible to see how CD Projekt REDthe features and facial movements and not only of the actors who are “captured” during the motion capture sessions, are not used solely to give a face to their characters or to attract the public to purchase the game.

The ultimate goal of the Polish company is that the actors involved can correctly embody their roles and give players a greater involvement in the story and the game world.