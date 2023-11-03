Suara.com – Kaspersky has identified a fraud campaign exploiting the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The attackers attempted to take advantage of the public’s willingness to help those affected, by tricking potential victims into making donations, ultimately leading to the theft of money.

To date, cybercriminals have distributed more than 500 fraudulent emails and created fake websites.

Kaspersky urges users to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to verify the recipients of their donations.

Fake charity scams are common, often exploiting real disasters or emergencies. Unfortunately, the Israel-Hamas conflict is no different.

Kaspersky experts observed a spike in fraudulent emails written in English, falsely requesting donations for those affected by the conflict.

The company’s security solution detected more than 540 such emails.

Attackers use sophisticated social engineering techniques to exploit people’s desire to help and try to lure potential victims into making fake donations.

Attackers impersonate charities and use emotive language to persuade users to click on fraudulent website links, after which they are asked to contribute.

These fraudulent emails come from various addresses.

Scammers facilitate easy money transfers, offering options for various cryptocurrency transactions – Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, to Litecoin.

Using wallet addresses, Kaspersky experts discovered other fake web pages,

which claims to collect aid for various other groups in conflict areas.

Unfortunately, scam pages like this can grow quickly, changing their design and targeting different groups.

To avoid fraud, it’s a good idea to check the page thoroughly before donating.

Fake sites often lack key information about charity organizers, recipients, documentation of legitimacy, or lack transparency regarding the use of funds.