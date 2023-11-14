Unfortunately, new times also bring with them new disorders. In many ways, the Internet is a window to everything, and how you use this virtual world full of opportunities, positive and negative, depends on each person. Of their interests, their tastes and, also in many cases, their own heads.

This is precisely what happens with cyberchondria, a problem that worries mental health specialists, and which it does not hurt to know in depth. What does it consist of? How can it affect you? And more importantly: how can it be avoided?

What is cyberchondria and how to detect it?

The Internet is, in a certain sense, information, a lot of information. How to manage it can sometimes be difficult, and cause the appearance of syndromes such as cyberchondria; It is not exactly an illness, but an anxiety related to the search for them.

In modern times, it is natural that when any symptom arises, one searches on the Internet to find out what the causes may be. But the network is not a doctor, and its explanations regarding health should be treated with caution. Yes even for own doctors It can sometimes be difficult to distinguish some diseases from others, it is even more complicated when you are not.

In some ways, cyberchondria can be considered a modern evolution of a much better-known disorder: hypochondria. That is, when someone thinks that they may suffer from illnesses, in many cases serious ones, in an unjustified manner. A sneeze can mean nothing or, if you look for reasons, it can worry you greatly.

Cyberchondria occurs when, when accessing medical information virtually, one begins to think about the possibility of having different diseases.with all the anxiety and stress that this can cause if not controlled reasonably.

How to detect cases of cyberchondria

There are a series of guidelines that generally give clues to when you may suffer from cyberchondria. The clearest is living in fear of suffering from a serious illness, or running the risk of contracting it at any time.

Unlike hypochondriacs, Cyberchondriacs have one thing against them: the infinite record of all kinds of evils that can be found simply from the computer or mobile phone.

People who have cyberchondria do not find peace of mind by consulting a symptom or data about a disease, but on the contrary: The compulsive search for information generates a constant feeling of alarm and worryand in the end it ends up becoming spending many hours researching health topics.

Sometimes, it is even common for The person with this problem does not completely trust the diagnosis of a professional doctor, but continues to try to see more dangers despite having been diagnosed. She always has more catastrophic scenarios in her head.

Cyberchondria can also end up affecting health, and translate into Headaches y muscularproduced by high levels of stress and anxiety. And these, in turn, are confused with other diseases. It is the fish that bites the tail.

The experts, for their part, have clear recommendations. If you suffer from cyberchondria, It is essential to try to relax, reduce or eliminate searching for possible diseases on the Internet, and talk to doctors who really know about medicine.

And, above all, remember that although prevention can help in some cases, whatever has to happen, will happen, no matter how much or how little you worry about it. Better to enjoy health when you have it, because there will be time to deal with illnesses when they appear; but, really.