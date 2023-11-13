Suara.com – The trend of cases of Cyberbullying or bullying through cyber media in Indonesia continues to increase every year. Therefore, legal protection for victims of cyberbullying is very important to mitigate its impact so that it does not spread. One of the proposed steps is to increase the effectiveness of the role of the Anti-Cyberbullying Task Force.

Founder and Chair of the Sharia Foundation, Hardjuno Wiwoho (SHW Center), Shri Hardjuno Wiwoho, said UNICEF 2020 data found that 45 percent of children aged 14-24 years around the world had experienced cyber-based bullying throughout 2020.

This data is similar to data from the Center for Digital Society (CfDS) as of August 2021 which researched middle and high school students aged 13-18 in 34 provinces in Indonesia with research results that 45.35% admitted to having been victims.

Another 38.41% were perpetrators. Platforms that are often used for Cyberbullying cases include WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

“So cyberbullying is indeed a disturbing phenomenon. Cyberbullying is scarier than ordinary bullying because you can be bullied 24 hours a day. Anytime, anywhere, anyone, through social media can be bullied and can be bullied too. “The mentality of the younger generation is damaged because of the Cyberbullying culture,” said Hardjuno, who is also Expert Staff for the Indonesian Regional Representative Council (DPD), written on Tuesday (14/11/2023).

In fact, Indonesia will enter the peak period of the demographic bonus in 2030, where 68 percent of the population will be of productive age. With social media penetration being so massive but cyberbullying behavior being so high, the demographic bonus could turn into a demographic disaster. Because the generation of productive age was born from the Cyberbullying ecosystem which silences all their potential.

The Indonesian Child Protection Commission (KPAI) has encouraged schools to form an Anti-Bullying Task Force which includes Cyberbullying.

However, said Hardjuno, the duties, roles and regulations of this Task Force mechanism need to be formulated more firmly and clearly to provide legal certainty in implementing actions to protect victims, especially victims of cyber bullying.

“I mean, apart from conventional bullying, the Task Force at this school also pays full attention to Cyberbullying. Mental disorders are a real threat. “And ideally, the Anti Cyberbullying Task Force consists of various elements, starting from representatives of teachers, students and parents,” explained Shri Hardjuno Wiwoho.

The Urgency of Non-Penal Policies

Hardjuno Wiwoho explained that cyber bullying as a type of crime in cyberspace is problematic in the fields of law, education and developmental psychology.

Research conducted by Hardjuno regarding Cyberbullying shows the importance of non-penal policies (policies outside of criminal law where the key is prevention and updating people’s views) as an effort to tackle Cyberbullying.

“The research I do is juridical-normative research using a conceptual approach and statutory regulations,” explained Hardjuno.

So, according to Hardjuno, the Anti-Cyberbullying Task Force as a new non-penal policy under the auspices of KPAI needs to be more effective and also integrally involves penal facilities.

“So the Anti-Cyberbullying Task Force in schools is truly equipped with non-penal capabilities and uses criminal means as a last resort. “Both together, not separately, the Task Force at school must have this understanding,” explained Hardjuno.