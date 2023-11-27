Today, Monday, AliExpress celebrates Cyber ​​Monday, the last opportunity if we have not yet taken advantage of the fantastic offers from this online store. Additionally, if we take advantage of the coupons that we show you below, we can obtain greater discounts on the products that are already on sale.

Take advantage of these coupons to have the best price

We must use the coupons that we show you below when making payment and allow us to obtain additional discounts to those offered by AliExpress. These coupons are single use and can be used for all orders shipped to Spain.

ADSL06 – 6 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 45 euros

ADSL10 – 10 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 80 euros

ADSL20 – 20 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 150 euros

ADSL50 – 50 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 300 euros

ADSL80 – 80 euros discount for a minimum purchase of 450 euros

Latest generation smartphones at outrageous prices

With the celebration of Cyber ​​Monday, we can still take advantage of some of the fantastic offers that AliExpress has prepared for this past Black Friday, today being the last day to take advantage of them. If we talk about latest generation mobile phones we have to talk about the Galaxy 23 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Flip5, both from the Korean manufacturer Samsung.

He Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultraconsidered by most media, including us, as the best smartphone of the year, we can find it with AliExpress in the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for only 804 euros, taking advantage of the ADSL80 coupon.

But, if we are looking for something more compact, this same manufacturer also offers us the Galaxy Z Flip5the best foldable on the market with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage that we can currently buy for only 599 euros using the ADSL80 coupon.

He OnePlus 11 5G has also joined the Cyber ​​Monday party and we can get this complete smartphone with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage for only 609 euros using the ADSL80 coupon. We can also buy the Xiaomi 13T Pro using the ADSL80 coupon for 520 euros. In addition, during Cyber ​​Monday we can also find interesting offers on the following smartphones.

The new one iPhone 15 could not be left out of Cyber ​​Monday and on AliExpress we can find it at spectacular prices and to which we have to add the coupon ADSL80 to get a additional discount of 80 euros.

Tablets at the best price on the market

For less than 150 euros, during Cyber ​​Monday, we find the Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE one of the best value for money tablets that we can find today. This model has a 90 HZ screen, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage and is managed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. Taking advantage of the ADSL20 coupon it remains at 148 euros.

Another option for very little money, we find it in the Honor Pad X9an 11.5-inch tablet with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage managed by the Snapdragon 685 processor and that we can buy for only 159 euros using the ADSL20 coupon.

If we are looking for a more complete tablet, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 6, is what we are looking for. This tablet has a 144 Hz screen and 11 inches in size, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, it is compatible with 33W fast charging and we can get it for only 269 euros with the ADSL50 coupon.

The manufacturer Lenovo, in addition to computers, also has tablets like the Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro, a tablet with the Snapdragon 870 processor, 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, 11.2-inch OLED screen and an 8,200 mAh battery. This model has a price of 239 euros with the ADSL20 coupon.

Smartwatches for all budgets

If we are looking for a smart watch with which to answer calls and messages, in addition to monitoring our physical activity, below we show you some offers where we can also obtain an additional discount with discount coupons.