Cyber ​​Monday 2023 begins this Monday, November 27, and in Mexico you can enjoy the offers and promotions of this event.

What stores participate in this Cyber ​​Monday 2023?

Various stores have joined the incredible offers and promotions that this Cyber Monday has for you, among which stand out:

Amazon HP Lenovo Walmart Samsung Steren Huawei Sam’s Club Norton Group Xcaret Domestic Pandora Linio Gaia Moon Sephora Autodesk Emma Kaspersky Enviaflores.com Rhapsody Among Other Stores.

When does Cyber ​​Monday 2023 start?

From the first minutes of the day Monday, November 27, 2023 You can enjoy the offers and promotions available to you in participating stores. This event will last until last minute of the dayso you should take advantage of the opportunity.

