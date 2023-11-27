The F1 season is over, so cancel that trade. According to many Viaplay customers.

After a thrilling final race, the Formula 1 season is over again. That means a number of things. First of all, you have the whole Sunday to yourself again and you can watch things that are exciting. Secondly, you can cancel your Viaplay subscription. That saves you €15.99 per month.

Okay, Viaplay has more to offer than just Formula 1. You can also watch films, for example. Or darts. However, not everyone is interested in this, because people want to cancel their Viaplay subscription en masse.

Of course, that’s not information that Viaplay itself shares, but Bright’s bright lights have looked at Google search traffic. They saw a spike in the search term ‘Cancel Viaplay’ on Sunday. The peak was at 4pm, so for some this was the first thing they thought after the race.

Canceling your subscription was so popular that Viaplay’s cancellation page crashed. As a result, people all entered another search term: ‘Cancelling Viaplay doesn’t work.’

The question is of course: will these customers return once the F1 season starts again? Unfortunately, Google cannot provide insight into this yet, but we can imagine that people will simply subscribe to F1 TV.

By the way, something will change next year: if you subscribe to Viaplay you will get F1 TV for free. But you can also simply subscribe to F1 TV without Viaplay. Then you will have to miss playing darts, but you will survive. And of course you can always watch movies with your subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

