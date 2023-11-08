Curioni: “The joke on Meloni? Inadequate system”

“The prank call? It is not the fault of the Prime Minister but of her staff and those who take care of her protection”. Alessandro Curioni, president of Di.Gi. Academy Srl is convinced that the affair of the call against the Prime Minister cannot be attributed to her or, at least , not entirely.

Curious, the story of the prank call perpetrated against Giorgia Meloni by the Russian comedy duo Vovan and Lexus has sparked a lot of controversy. Do you think they are justified?

Some no, others yes. The first are those who place the responsibility for what happened on our prime minister. I doubt that anyone would make accusations against a prime minister if he were the victim of an attack, it would be clear to everyone that the responsibilities are to be found elsewhere, that is, among those who are responsible for his protection. This brings us to those controversies that are largely justified, namely the inadequacy of the current approach to security which is at least two decades old. Thinking only about the physical one without considering the information and cyber one is an unforgivable mistake today, and let me say that we were also lucky.

Do you mean it could have been worse?

Definitely much worse. After his resignation, diplomatic advisor Francesco Talò gave an interview in which among other things he stated that they “received an email from a plausible address and therefore the phone call took place with its normal preparations”. The two comedians used the techniques of cyber criminal organizations. These are two well-known forms of social engineering. The email was evidently “phishing” and the subsequent phone call was “vishing”, a contraction of the terms voice and phishing. I say that it could have been worse because criminals could have acted in a similar way, perhaps in the service of some foreign state, and the objective could have been to introduce malware, prepared specifically for the occasion, into our devices. premier. At that point anything could have happened and there would have been very little comedy.

The scenario he paints seems to be that of a spy story…

In fact, for several years I have been maintaining that the James Bonds of the 21st century have abandoned the Walter PPK in favor of the keyboard, and the worst part is that the situation I have depicted could have already occurred without anyone having noticed. Consider that there have been cases of cyber espionage identified after years, during which the intruders did more or less what they wanted.

After the “Meloni case” what will happen?

I don’t have a crystal ball but I’m moderately pessimistic in the short term because it’s about changing people’s mentality and that usually takes years. For this reason cultural problems are the most difficult to solve. When you’ve worked a certain way for decades it’s difficult to change what has become a habit of mind. Put very simply, much of our national security must first “unlearn” and then “learn” again. Unfortunately, simple very rarely also means easy.

Subscribe to the newsletter