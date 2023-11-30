loading…

Muhammad Nazzal (17) in hospital with broken fingers and bruised back as a result of being beaten by Israeli prison guards. Photo/MEE

WEST BANK – Israel’s cunning has been known for a long time. Before the brutal attack on Gaza was launched, the racist colonial regime had already intensively carried out an unprecedented campaign of arrests in the West Bank.

More than 3,300 Palestinians have been arrested by Israel in the past 50 days, including dozens of children. In fact, Israel had imprisoned 4,700 Palestinian prisoners before the war erupted in Gaza.

“While 180 Palestinians have been freed in prisoner exchange deals between Israel and Hamas over the past five days, the Israeli army has arrested nearly 200 other Palestinians in the same period,” the Middle East Eye report said.

Recently freed Palestinians described details of the torture and mistreatment they faced by Israeli guards in the past six weeks.

So far, the brutal actions of the Israeli guards have caused the death of six prisoners and injured many more.

Muhammad Nazzal, 17, told Middle East Eye that he was badly beaten days before being released earlier this week.

Two of the child’s fingers were broken as a result of a brutal attack by Israeli prison guards last week.

He only received first aid for his injuries from Red Cross medics after his release.

The boy spent his first night of freedom screaming in pain, as doctors at a Ramallah hospital had to recalibrate his fingers due to fractures that did not heal due to medical negligence in Israeli prisons.