One comes from the German third division, the other played with Bayern Munich’s U19 team until last year. They are Marvin Cuni and Arijon Ibrahimovic, Frosinone’s unprecedented goal-scoring duo. The Albanian striker was born in 2001, the left winger is 17 years old: both grew up in the youth teams of the Bavarian club. With the goals scored against Empoli they finally showed everyone what they can do. Two players analyzed for months by the team of observers available to sporting director Angelozzi.