Italy becomes the first country in the world to block cultured meat (correct term compared to the more alarmist “synthetic meat”), a decision which – according to the government – aims to defend the Mediterranean diet and people’s health.

The Bill, definitively approved by the Assembly of the Chamber, sanctions with many yes 10 to 60 miles euro (o within 10% of turnover within a maximum of 150 thousand euros) the trade of food and feed produced from cell cultures or tissues deriving from vertebrate animals.

They add to this naming rules of processed products containing vegetable proteins, which can no longer be called “burgers” or “meatballs” as they recall descriptions referring to meat-based products.

Regardless of the fact that the product banned from today in Italy does not yet exist on the marketthis would not prevent Italian traders from importing it from abroad once they have obtained approval from the European Food Safety Authority.

Therefore, in addition to moving any progress made in this sector abroad, with a loss of researchers and economic opportunities, we are promoting an economic and food model which has a serious impact on the climate, and consequently on our health.

The link between meat consumption and climate is linked to the large quantity of climate-changing emissions produced by this industry. The food supply chain is worth approx a third of global emissionsand according to an analysis published by FAO, Livestock activities alone contribute approximately 18 percent to total greenhouse gas emissions of anthropic origin.

In addition to large quantities of CO2 issued, Meat production also releases a lot of methane into the atmosphere, a less well-known climate-altering gas but which has worrying consequences for the climate. The main culprits of methane emissions are animals ruminants, such as cattle and sheep, which produce this greenhouse gas through digestion. It is estimated that Beef production generates 25 times the climate-changing gas emissions of tofu for every gram of protein.

It’s not health that matters. The “success” achieved by the Minister of Agriculture is the result of pressure from the meat lobbyand of a politics that prefers to remain anchored to the past, to ideals and slogans.

The current situation of farming and meat consumption, which in Italy it is around 70 kilos per year per person, is not sustainable from an environmental point of view. It is not so in Italy and it is not so in all the richer countries. Meat consumption has already decreased in Italy, dropping from 90 kilos to 70 kilos per person per year. Today, in fact, many people decide to no longer consume it, or to significantly reduce it, in favor of plant foods which have a significantly lower environmental and climate impact.

Cultured meat avoid suffering of raised animals, reduces emissions and the use of water and land. The contribution of cultured meat production to emissions depends on many factors: many scientific studies have been carried out on this matter.

Considering the entire supply chain, today producing a kilo of red meat on average generates emissions 100 kilos of carbon dioxide. According to a study, the potential climate impact of cultured meat would be understood by 2030 between 3 and 14 kilograms of carbon dioxide per kilogram. Much will depend on the energy used, whether renewable or not, and the processes and ingredients needed.

The debate is sacrosanct to evaluate the social, environmental, climatic and ethical aspects, as it should be. The government block though nips scientific research and progress in the budwhich could have given us solutions and new opportunities.

Health is dear to everyone, and if we do not yet have scientific evidence regarding the goodness of cultured meat, we know very well what it will mean for the climate and for us continue to issue as we are doing today.