Cultured meat and processed foods? Not in the near future. Let Italy lead the way in organic and Km 0

Food represents Italian excellence in the world and all its components such as our products, our first fruits, which ensure that our diet is fresh and natural and therefore greetrepresent an “asset” to be safeguarded with gratitude but also with great attention and decision.

If we look around we can only evaluate the situation in our country positively. If we look at the United States, for example, as often happened in the past when fashions or trends but also great technological innovations came from America, as far as food is concerned, we in Italy, who have the possibility of nourishing ourselves with freshly picked products of the earth, we are very lucky and represent a wellness niche, compared to the nearly half of the American population who do not have access to fresh produce but live by eating processed or canned products.

Right now, in America they push a lot for GMOs and processed foods. Finding the fresh stuff is very complicated and also expensive. A big divide is being created in society. Those who have money eat well, because for example a fresh cucumber costs 4 dollars compared to less expensive canned products. Those who can afford it, therefore, will be healthier because we know well that our health as well as the important values ​​of the body depend on food, while those who eat junk food will risk problems and will also have to resort to medical treatment. Likewise, as is natural in England, where the sun is not present as we are used to, take care of your diet with vitamin supplements because vegetables are lacking. In FranceHowever, due to a very strong pesticide on some raspberries, my daughter ended up in hospital with cortisone because she had a cardiovascular collapse.

In short, the problem is the protection of everyone’s health. So in the same way that intensive farming in the poultry industry, for example, exploits animals in an undignified way to earn money, When multinationals start producing cultured meat, are we sure they will respect public health parameters? We take it for granted but I nourish my doubts. You have to be a lot be prudent and study the issue well, at most taking several years with checks over time to truly understand what to authorize and what not.

When I am in America, and I have always been there for at least ten years, I purposely buy GMO fruit to understand how long it will last. After almost a month it is still organically intact and so I ask myself: if I eat it, how long does it take my body to eliminate it? I’m not a hypochondriac but after a month in America I come back every time with colitis and water retention. And that’s why I eat. As for the laboratory-grown meat, a topic of news these days, after the approval of a drawing Of law of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida who has preventively prohibited operators in the agri-food and feed sector to use in the preparation of food, drinks and feed foods or feed consisting of, isolated or produced from cell cultures or tissues deriving from vertebrate animals, but also to sell them, import them, produce them for export and administer them, I am in line with this decision at least for the attempt to protect the health of animals and consequently ours. And here, we’re talking about feed.

From personal opinion I can say, having eaten in America there real synthetic meat, as they offer these burgers in all dinners of a certain type as if it were a gourmet food, which I honestly didn’t love because I felt bloated for three days and had difficulty digesting. Then, I tried to taste it again. It has a strange taste that you can’t define but then I didn’t touch it again so as not to run the risk of not feeling well but my worry is that there’s just a big business behind it. Or, rather, in the face of some honest producer who finds the best solutions, there could then be a drift in the food industry business.

Luckily we have many small producers who are scattered throughout Italy, guaranteeing us fresh food and healthy vegetables the European Union with some stringent rules on cultivation is undermining the survival of small producers who are instead very precious because they cultivate the territory and our designations of origin, guarantee the healthy nutrition of the animals themselves for the production of all our Italian excellences famous all over the world. We absolutely must firmly protect all this and support the cultivation of fresh products that are good for health and are full of mineral salts and properties that the body needs and eat less processed foods. It would be important to encourage zero km cultivations and use less of large-scale retail products which travel a lot and which come from distant countries which often use harmful pesticides as they have less stringent rules than those in Italy regarding health protection.

All of these make an impression food business attempts linked to new technologiesof which in any case the consequences or side effects are not known, and this alone gives the idea of ​​a forcing, a sort of indigestion of progress. Lab-grown meat cannot be the future, at least not the near future. There must be a reconciliation between the land and livestock but following the organic model that protects the well-being of the animals themselves who must be fed healthy food. A future where man is at the center of everything and not extreme technology in the pay of multinational interests.

“We are what we eat” said the philosopher Ludwig Feuerbach and what is introduced into our organism not only influences the body, but also the energetic and psychological processes. Improving your diet can therefore improve your life. But, be careful, the opposite is also true.

