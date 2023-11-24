Massive Monster announces a new free update for Cult of the Lamb, arriving sometime in 2024 with new quests, characters, and features.

In 2022 we had a good handful of high-quality indies, such as Vampire Survivors, Rogue Legacy 2, Signalis or the special Cult of the Lamb. This title of Massive Monster (sponsored by Devolver Digital) was one of the great surprises due to its game proposal and visual appearance.

After overcoming the controversy over the price increase in Unity, Cult of the Lamb has very ambitious plans for its second full year of life.

Massive Monster has been characterized by providing new content to its game, but in the form of free updates. It is appreciated, because, in reality, They are more expansions than mere updates.

The most recent is Relics of the Old Faith, which continued the main plot with a more than interesting post-game. New game mechanics, bosses, and quality of life features were also introduced.

In 2024, we will have to return to our favorite cult with the launch of a new free expansion, titled Sins of the Flesh.

New expansion for the cult

Massive Monster has given us great joy, confirming the development of a new expansion (in the form of a free update) for Cult of the Lamb.

Without giving too many details, the team behind Cult of the Lamb confirmed the official title of this expansion, its main art, and also a release window for next year.

Sins of the Flesh will be the biggest free update for the roguelike, with great news for the story, characters and game mechanics. The idea is that it is available for free sometime in 2024.

”Loyal cultist, your patience has not gone unnoticed. Coming soon, this update is packed with new features, stories, and more,” Massive Monster said on Twitter/X.

We don’t know what new features Sins of the Flesh incorporates, but, of course, its main art is full of references. Draw attention the presence of a snakeboth in emoji and in the art of expansion.

What is clear is that Sins of the Flesh incorporates new features and modes. For example, in previous updates we have seen permadeath mode, heavy attacks, new combat mechanics, and more accessibility options.

Cult of the Lamb is one of the best indies available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC. Looking ahead to next year 2024, its creators will launch a new free expansion that promises… a lot.