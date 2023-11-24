Massive Monster presented the next expansion of Cult of the Lamb: it is Sins of the Flesh and will arrive on all platforms at the beginning of 2024.

Unfortunately the post published on social media from the developers is very stingy with details, so we really don’t know anything about what to expect from this next update, other than that it will bring with it new stories and additional additional content. However, we can imagine what it will be about an expansion dedicated to the lustful pleasures of the flesh.

At this point we just have to wait to find out more.

Previous article

Deliver Us Mars is free this week on the Epic Games Store