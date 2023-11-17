During a colloquium organized by ALMA, some scriptwriters of Cuéntame como paso have shared their discomfort at the lack of education that some of the actors have had with them.

After 20 years of broadcast, Tell me how it happened is preparing to reach its end with season 23, which is currently broadcast on La 1 de RTVE and that can be enjoyed on demand along with the rest of the serie through RTVE Play.

Although fans are excited about the imminent arrival of the outcome of one of the most legendary series on television, right now Tell me how it happened It is causing people to talk, but more because of the controversy that appears behind the cameras.

The scuffle between the actors and scriptwriters of Tell me how it happened

It has been known for a long time that there have been certain conflicts between the scriptwriters and actors of Cuéntame How Happened throughout the development of its seasons, but perhaps not as many things have come to light as now.

It all starts with a recent interview Maria Galianaactress who plays Herminia in fiction, in the medium of verTele. Since at this point there is no longer any fear that her character will be thrown down an elevator shaft like Joey Tribbiani in Friends, the actress launches some controversial statements about the scriptwriters of Tell me how it happened.

Galiana leaves the writers in a bad light and assures that if the series has been maintained throughout this time it is because both she and her co-stars have had to “read the book” to the scriptwriters and reproach them for some of the proposals they had launched. for their characters, according to the media.

“The idea that the protagonists, especially the family, had of what it was like Tell me It has always prevailed, and it is what has made us last.. Because if not, we would have gone to hell in three or four years, or less,” says the interpreter.

As a result of this, one of the series’ scriptwriters, Eduardo Ladrón de Guevarahas taken advantage of the colloquium organized by ALMA (the Spanish Screenwriters’ Union) on the career of Cuéntame how it happened on RTVE to respond to María Galiana’s controversial statements.

“I read, not long ago, some statements by some actor speaking negatively about the new scriptwriters that left me perplexed by the lack of respect.

I haven’t spoken with the scriptwriters who have suffered this ups and downs, but I I imagine they must have felt very affected because it is very unfair.“, comments the scriptwriter in the video, which we leave you below because it is worth it.

But this is just the beginning, since Eduardo Ladrón de Guevara has commented on the lack of education that some of the actors have shown practically from the beginning of the series when trying to impose themselves above the scripts.

“In this series there were actors with little education. I have suffered a lot because, at what is called the Italian table, we met and read the scripts, the actors became the great inquisitors, and that is not good because it also creates a lot of insecurity for the scriptwriter and turns the series into a circus. “, comments Ladrón de Guevara.

Furthermore, the screenwriter states that this began “from the second or third chapter” of the series, and refers to an anecdote he had with Irene Visedothe actress who plays Inés Alcántara in Tell me how it happened.

“At first, it was supposed to be chapter three or four, we arrived at the table for (the script reading with the team) and an actress, when we were going to start reading the script, She takes out a script from her bag, which I thought was the script we were going to read. But not. It was the script she had written..

The actress’s name is Irene Visedo, and I was stunned. That is to say, this actress had written everything about her role and… of course, faced with that, either you punch and say: ‘Go for a walk’ or you put up with it. There it seems to me that the producer did not act well.

It was the first time that the actors, I mean the first, who by the way are exceptional, They got on top of everything and that’s how it went for us in many moments.“explains Ladrón de Guevara while leaving the audience stunned.

This is just the tip of the iceberg since, for his part, Ignacio del Moral also comments on how thorny it was to address the plot of the separation between Merche and Antonio because he was unfaithful to his wife because Imanol Arias He wasn’t happy that his character did that.

“That cost us a lot and we had to reconfigure the beginning of the season because Imanol Arias resisted a lot. It is true that this actor-character fusion, which gives such good results in some moments of the series, in others makes them defend the character as if they were themselves.: ‘How am I going to do this?’ ‘It’s not you, he’s the character,'” she says.

What do you think of the statements made by the writers of Cuéntame How Happened about the attitude of their actors during the development of the series? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in our comments section.