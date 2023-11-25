loading…

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel leads thousands of people in a pro-Palestinian demonstration outside the US Embassy in Havana. Photo/via Manolo De Los Santos TW Page

HAVANA – Thousands of Cubans, led by President Miguel Díaz-Canel, demonstrated outside the United States (US) Embassy in Havana to show solidarity with the Palestinian people. They demand an end to aggression Israel in Gaza.

Wearing a black-and-white Palestinian keffiyeh, Díaz-Canel was accompanied by other Cuban officials, including Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

Demonstrators walked two kilometers, past the front of the US Embassy on Thursday Havana time. As they passed the embassy on the waterfront road, some shouted “Fascist Yankees, you terrorists.”

“Today we support the Palestinian people, support everyone who feels the pain of losing family members, loved ones as a result of this massacre,” said one demonstrator, Yanquiel Cardoso, as quoted by the Washington Post, Saturday (25/11/2023).

“We ask for a ceasefire… and for Palestine to be free,” he said.

Many people waved posters reading “Free Palestine” bearing photos of children killed or injured by Israeli bombs or flags identifying Cubans and Palestinians.

Others shouted “free, free Palestine, Israel is genocide” and “raise Palestinian freedom.”

“This march means a lot to us,” said Sami Sabala, a 26-year-old Palestinian medical student in Havana. “This awakens feelings… And makes people feel that Palestine is not alone.”

This is the second time that Cuba’s top leaders have participated in a solidarity demonstration since Israel’s aggression began in Gaza. Last week, the Palestinian flag was raised at the José Martí monument, the most iconic monument in the Caribbean nation’s capital.

Cuba has long been a supporter of the Palestinian cause and has not had diplomatic relations with Israel since 1973.

(but)