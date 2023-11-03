Cuatro needs a stimulus and at Mediaset they know that the lifeline is in what worked in the past.

At some point in the last decade, someone at Mediaset decided that Four Not only was it the secondary channel of the house, but they began to put their grill through the guillotine to the point of leaving the channel without conventional information services.

Of course, when a channel’s programming is mutilated, the audience responds accordingly by fleeing for greener pastures. It seems that, finally, someone has realized that Four cannot continue being mistreated in this way, and work is being done to recover his former splendor.

Part of this work involves recovering programs that were successful in the past, such as the News Fourwhich will return in 2024 after a five-year absence, or one of the network’s flagship programs: Strays.

The legendary reporting program was broadcast for nine years, before being canceled in 2014. Yes, it seems that Callejeros never left thanks to the huge number of reruns it has had on Cuatro and on the DTT channels of Mediaset España, but it hasn’t filmed new episodes for almost a decade.

Cuatro wants to regain the path of success

Señor Mono and Nacho Medina They are already working with Mediaset to bring Callejeros back to Cuatro’s grill. He program will have a new team of reporters who will hit the streets like never before to bring all kinds of stories.

The fact that even the reruns of Callejeros continue to work, in addition to the huge number of viral videos and memes that the Cuatro program has generated, are proof of the strength it had at the time and still maintains.

With the tendency to look to the past to recover legendary programs, as has been the case with the summer Grand Prix on RTVE or Takeshi’s Castle on Prime VideoCuatro wants to embrace its golden years again with a program that triumphed in both audience and recognition: with one Ondas prize, 5 Golden TP or 4 Iris prizesFor example.

If you are passionate about these street-level reporting programs, the return of Callejeros is great news for you to enjoy one of Cuatro’s flagships. We will have to wait until next year, but the Mediaset channel will once again take to the streets throughout Spain.