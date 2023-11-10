The Colombian winger has played only one match in the last two months and is struggling to overcome the problem with the Achilles tendon in his left foot: Inzaghi aims to have it against Juventus

Matteo Nava

November 10th – 4.37pm – MILAN

Damn Achilles tendon, Simone Inzaghi will think. Because for a Denzel Dumfries who is fully recovered after Monday’s fatigue, there is a Juan Cuadrado who instead continues the tiring Via Crucis which has essentially been keeping him out since mid-September. The Colombian will therefore miss the tenth match of the last 45 days and will try – once again – to take advantage of the national break to definitively put the problem that is taking him away from Inter behind him. The Cafeteros selector, Nestor Lorenzo, obviously didn’t call him up and therefore the winger will remain in the hands of the Nerazzurri staff to try to get his season off the ground.

The problem

Cuadrado is having difficulty getting rid of the inflammation in his left Achilles heel which initially forced him to sit out four matches in September: Real Sociedad, Empoli, Salernitana and Sassuolo. The former Juventus player then returned to the field in the bitter 2-2 home draw against Bologna, although not in top athletic form, and then in Appiano Gentile the news of the failure of the Colombian national team to be called up was welcomed with pleasure, for allow him a complete recovery without transoceanic flights. Right in mid-October, however, the relapse: exacerbation of tendinitis and conditions to be monitored. Days passed and matches passed and even Marko Arnautovic was back available before him, dealing with a different problem. Turin, Salzburg, Rome, Atalanta and Salzburg again, then Frosinone. Always outside.

Incognita

Those listed are all matches which unfortunately are added to those not played by Cuadrado, who certainly hoped to make a greater contribution to the cause in the first quarter of 2023-2024: if we also consider a couple of benches at the beginning of September, Panita played only 35 minutes of Inter-Bologna in the last two months. The unknown regarding his return is linked to the type of injury, with the inflammation being constantly monitored by the player himself, the only one who can be confident of increasing the loads and being able to make himself available to the group and Inzaghi. It is not a problem that allows true estimates of recovery times. For the type of player that Juan is, the tendon is also often stressed: dribbling, changes of direction and sprints all stimulate that part of the foot and until there is certainty, the Colombian will not return to the squad. Also today he completed a personalized training session with the hope that he will soon be able to join his teammates. Juventus-Inter is on November 26th, that’s the goal.

