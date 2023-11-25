Although cryptocurrency mining is no longer as profitable as it once was, the truth is that clandestine cryptocurrency mining farms continue to be found, and sometimes in unexpected places.

As reported from TVN24, someone has been running a gold mining farm. cryptocurrencies under a government building, and we are not talking about just any one, but about the Supreme Administrative Court of Warsaw in Poland.

These computers belonging to the cryptocurrency mining farm were discovered at the end of August by a maintenance worker, and that led to the opening of an operation that has recently concluded.

According to the aforementioned media, These farm computers were hidden inside the ventilation ducts and the system was stealing several thousand Polish zloty worth of electricity per month.

The platform was hidden without anyone noticing its presence for quite some time, and this is because they connected through their own modems to the Internet and not through the Warsaw Administrative Court network.

The investigation is still ongoing, but there is speculation that some maintenance workers from the company responsible for the computers in the building may have set up the crypto mining farm.

On the other hand, the president of the Supreme Administrative Court of Warsaw has indicated that this crypto mining farm has not posed any threat to the security of the stored data.

Interestingly, this is not the first time this has happened in Poland, because two years ago it was discovered that an IT specialist was caught operating a cryptocurrency platform from the Warsaw police headquarters.