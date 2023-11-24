Having just been appointed Palestinian prime minister after the 2006 elections, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said he was ready to resist Israel by eating, if necessary, “salt and zaatar”, olive oil and dried herbs. Since then, a lot of water has passed under the bridge: first the civil war with Fatah, then the coup in Gaza, then the rapprochement with Iran and finally the rise to leadership of the terrorist group in place of the historic leader Khaled Mashaal. Today Haniyeh no longer resides in the strip, where the population must choose whether to die of hunger and thirst or risk their lives under Israeli bombs, but together with the Hamas leaders he lives in luxury between Turkey and Qatar.

All this is possible thanks to an economic empire worth almost 700 million euros built over the last twenty years by the organization and made up of a network of foreign companies, current accounts, donations and even investments in cryptocurrencies, with which Haniyeh and his men finance the military and propaganda activities in the Strip and the West Bank. A heritage that the Israeli invasion of Gaza does not undermine.

Risky channels

Although last April it officially announced its withdrawal from this type of investment due to the excessive losses it had suffered, the Palestinian group was the first terrorist organization to use cryptocurrencies to finance its activities. According to a report by the research firm Trm Labs, since at least the beginning of 2019 the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, have chosen this method as an alternative source of financing. Then, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, the man in charge of managing donations for the group was Hamid Ahmed Khudari, killed in an Israeli raid in May 2019 and very close to the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. He exploited the “hawala” system, a very widespread informal network in the Middle East for money transfers and the repatriation of emigrants’ remittances, to collect money for the organization, especially from Iran (from which dozens of Millions of dollars).

After his death, he was succeeded by a Palestinian businessman, Zuhair Shamlakh, who began investing in virtual currencies. The principle was the same but this time the operators of the “hawala” system abroad found themselves managing digital tokens rather than cash and bank transfers.

Not only that: the organization also began to invite its supporters to make donations in Bitcoin on its Telegram channel, and then set up actual fundraisers on the alqassam.net website. Until, in 2020, Israeli and US authorities seized a network of online portals linked to the al-Qassam Brigades and 150 cryptocurrency accounts, mostly Bitcoin.

But this did not stop Hamas, on the contrary. In recent years, the Israeli National Office for Countering Terrorist Financing (NBCTF) has seized at least 40 other similar accounts, identifying a galaxy of money exchange agencies and platforms still active in Gaza, including Dubai Money Co. For Exchange, the Buy Cash Money & Money Transfer Company, the al-Wefaq Co for Exchange, owned by Khudari’s brother, and the al-Mutahadun For Exchange, managed by Shamlakh.

Although the vast majority of the seized funds were in Tether cryptocurrency on the Tron blockchain system, these subjects also made use, at various times, of Bitcoin and Dogecoin and of platforms such as the Russian Garantex and Binance, which however collaborated with the Israeli authorities to identify accounts close to the group. No one knows how much funds Hamas received through cryptocurrencies before abandoning this system, but estimates from the Israeli consultancy firm BitOK speak of almost $41 million passing through these types of accounts between 2020 and 2023. Not bad for a subjected group to sanctions because it is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union. But it is not the only source of income used by the group.

The financial galaxy

In fact, over the years, the Hamas leaders have built a financial empire outside the Gaza Strip worth almost 700 million euros. Inside the organization they call it the “secret wallet” but it is nothing other than Hamas’s treasure. This is a network of around forty foreign companies, mainly construction and real estate, based in Turkey, Qatar, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan.

It all started, according to an investigation by the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, about twenty years ago when the group began to invest the donation funds in foreign companies to create a lifeline in case its historical sponsors, Saudi Arabia first , Qatar, Turkey and Iran then decided to stop financial aid to the organization.

The center of these activities is located in Turkey, where the head of the Hamas Financial Office, Zaher Ali Moussa Jabarin, lives, one of the more than a thousand Palestinian prisoners exchanged in 2011 by Israel for the soldier Gilad Shalit, kidnapped by the group five years earlier. Sanctioned in 2019 by the United States, Jabarin – who reports directly to Salah al-Arouri, the Hamas man in Lebanon – holds a Qatari passport and often travels on business to the Land of the Cedars, the emirate and Iran. His main role is to start businesses, obtain visas and purchase real estate for commercial purposes in Turkey. But above all, supervise investments in the country.

The jewel of the group here is Trend GYO, subjected to sanctions by the USA since 2019 because it was accused of hiding and laundering funds for Hamas. Despite this, however, it continues to operate, is still listed on the Turkish stock exchange and last year also recorded a net profit of almost 2 million euros. Also operating in the country are Redin Exchange, accused by the US Treasury of having managed the payment of tens of millions of dollars to the terrorist group, and Smart Import Export, which share a single address in Istanbul and are both attributable to Isma’il Tash, deputy CEO of the former and owner of the latter as well as, according to Washington, «key player in many money transfers from Iran to Hamas».

In Turkey, the group can also count on dozens of current accounts opened in euros and dollars at the credit institutions Türkiye Finans, Albaraka, Kuveyt Türk, Vakif Katilim and Ziraat Katilim. Banks which, according to the German newspaper, then make use of European institutions such as the Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank of Düsseldorf, the Unicredit Bank of Munich and the Frankfurt branches of Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and Citibank to transfer these funds.

Not only that: according to the Israeli research center Meir Amit, to receive funds the group also uses the Kuwaiti Burgan Bank, which owns both the Redin Exchange and the Tekfenbank in northern Cyprus. Added to this are a series of money exchange companies such as Abed al-Razzak Exchange, Roua for Exchange, Touma Foreign Exchange Ltd and Ra’a Money Exchange Co. Ltd, all active in Lebanon.

However, the economic galaxy of Hamas also reaches Africa, where another person sanctioned by the United States operates: Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, a financier who over the years has transferred, according to the US Treasury, almost 20 million dollars to the terrorist group, also by virtue of his contacts with the member of the politburo of the Palestinian organization, Mahir Jawad Yunis Salah. To this end, Hamza exploited a network of large companies in Sudan to launder money and raise funds for Hamas, including Khartoum’s Al Rowad Real Estate Development, which was also under sanctions. A similar role is played in Algeria by another figure sanctioned by the US: Aiman ​​Ahmad Al-Duwaik, member of various boards of directors of financial companies, through which he is accused of having favored the financing of Hamas’ activities. In particular of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades and the organization’s social and propaganda initiatives in the strip, but not only.

Vite da re

In fact, some of these funds also serve to maintain the leaders of Hamas, who mostly live abroad, often in Doha, Qatar, or Turkey. People certainly don’t live here like in Gaza. While the strip’s more than 2 million Palestinians face a lack of drinking water, food, electricity, fuel and even personal safety, the bulk of the organization’s leadership resides in luxury hotels, attends social events, such as the iftar organized this year by Hamas at the Diplomatic Club in Doha, and travels with ease and comfort in the region.

The leader Ismail Haniyeh, 61 years old and father of 13 children, has often been photographed on board private jets, in four-star hotels and in luxury restaurants, like the former leader Khaled Mashaal, a sports and table tennis enthusiast, and rising star Abu Marzouk.

Well before leaving the strip in 2019, Haniyeh, born in a refugee camp, made headlines for having purchased seaside building land in Gaza for almost four million dollars in 2010, later registering several apartments and villas in his children’s name. Not only that: as reported last December by the UK-based Saudi portal Elaph, his son Maaz – nicknamed Abu Al-Iqarat or “father of the real estate sector” in Gaza because he owns numerous buildings in the strip – obtained a Turkish passport with which he can travel throughout the region and a few months earlier his other son Hazem would have been allowed to leave the coastal territory with the whole family. All this while it is almost impossible for Palestinians to leave the strip and the vast majority of them live in conditions of extreme poverty.

The Untouchables

None of this, however, is affected by Israel’s invasion of Gaza, aimed at “destroying Hamas”. In fact, the thousands of civilian deaths in the strip do not endanger the economic empire with which the terrorist group purchases weapons, finances violent actions and wins the consensus of the population. To be sure, as is the case with cryptocurrencies and companies abroad, even sanctions and intervention from regulators are not enough.

As a senior Hamas official admitted to the Wall Street Journal in 2021, the group continues to modify and evolve its fundraising strategies as further restrictions are imposed. An example? In recent months, groups supporting Hamas have stopped publishing addresses online to send cryptocurrency donations and have instead turned to mixers and even more sophisticated payment processing platforms, hosting them on their own websites . Not only that: every violent action, according to Trm Labs, corresponded to an increase in donations: a great disincentive to peace.

But it’s not just a technical question. As PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh explained to France24, Israel’s goal of destroying the group is unrealistic. “Hamas is an idea, it is not just a military structure or an organization in Gaza,” he underlined. “Hamas is in the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria, the Hamas leadership is in Qatar and everywhere.” In fact, the organisation’s consensus, despite the discontent, goes beyond the Strip, reaching even the territories it does not govern and is inextricably linked to its violent activities, financed by its financial empire.

According to a survey conducted in the West Bank between October 31 and November 7 by the Arab World for Research & Development (Arwad) of Birzeit University, the majority of respondents in the West Bank have a positive opinion of organizations such as the Izz al Brigades -Din al-Qassam (89%), Islamic Jihad (84%), the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades (80%) and Hamas (76%). As if to say that conquering Gaza does not mean conquering the Palestinians. Certainly, it does not mean dismantling Hamas, without affecting the treasury that fuels its initiatives.