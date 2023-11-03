More layoffs in companies controlled by Embracer Group: this week tocca a Cryptic Studiosthe team specializing in MMORPGs that created, among others, Star Trek Online.

The news was reported in the columns of GamesIndustrywhere we read that narrative director Winter Mullenix was sent home together with an unknown number of colleagues. Neither Cryptic Studios nor Embracer have commented on the news, at least for the moment.

We remember that Cryptic Studios was acquired by Embracer in 2021 when the holding company came into possession of the western branch of Perfect World. In recent months, Embracer’s crisis has forced the company to incur major cost cuts that have led to the layoffs of staff across many of its studios, but also to the closure of Volitionand will probably lead to the Gearbox sale.