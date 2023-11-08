Is there anything more American than a “Dodge Ram” with a 5.7-liter Hemi V8? Hamburgers maybe? Well, not anymore from now on. Because Ram is introducing a facelift for the 1500 pickup and officially saying goodbye to the V8. It will be replaced by engines with six cylinders and an electric version with a range extender that charges the battery. Yep, you read that right.

V6 range-extender

Let’s start with the appearance of the refreshed Ram 1500. It gets new bumpers, narrower headlights and modified taillights. In short, you have to look for them with a magnifying glass. However, that does not mean that major changes are not taking place, because under the hood is “where the magic” happens. At least, if you like downsizing, because the 5.7-liter V8 is officially retired.

The new top engine is a 3-liter inline six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol with 540 hp and 706 Nm of torque. Is that a bit too much for you? Then there is also a variant with 420 hp and 635 Nm. Do you have an ecological disposition? Then you should go for the Ramcharger. It has two electric motors under the hood with a system power of 663 hp and 833 Nm of torque and is connected to a 3.6-liter V6 as a range extender to charge the 92 kWh battery. As a result, this guy has a range of 1,110 km and can tow a swift 6,350 kg in the US. And suddenly we miss the Hemi V8 a little less…