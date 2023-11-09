Julio Cruz spoke about the value of the Italian derby: Juve-Inter will be important in terms of the championship but Milan and Napoli would remain in the game

Interviewed on Radio Serie A, Julio Cruzformer striker ofInter, spoke about the match scheduled between two days in Serie A, namely the Italian derby. For the Argentine the match between the Nerazzurri and Juventus it will not be a commitment of relative value: “Juve-Inter it will be very important to understand who can win the Scudetto, but we must not think that only the two of them will aim for the title. But they are also there Milan e Napoli; il Milan two years ago he won the Scudetto in front ofInter; and also the Napoli he can win again despite not having started very well. We must not let these things pass. Until the end you never know who can win.”

Cruz he continued: “I’ve always said that to win the Scudetto you have to win matches Juve he won a fundamental match in Florence, it means he cares about winning the Scudetto. But theInter he is also doing very well in the Champions League, aiming to reach the final like last year. I think theInter he knows how to manage these two competitions very well, which Juve it’s not doing. If it is an advantage for the Juve? They know very well that they have to win the championship, it’s the only thing on their minds.”

